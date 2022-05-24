Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles and South Elgin announces two new treatment programs

Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles and South Elgin has launched two new programs during Mental Health Awareness Month: “Discover” and “Balance.”

According to a news release, “Discover” will address the increasing threat to young adults of drug and alcohol addictions and “Balance” will help to treat individuals diagnosed with primary substance use disorder and a secondary mental health diagnosis.

An analysis of government data has revealed that the number one cause of death in adults aged 18-45 is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug often covertly mixed with other substances, according to the press release. Additionally, the release stated that nearly half of those who experience a mental health disorder also experience primary substance use disorder and vice-versa.

“Discover” is designed specifically for young adults aged 18-25, and incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational enhancement therapy to encourage growth and recovery.

“Balance” uses dialectical behavioral therapy, psychiatric assessments and medication management to equip patients with coping skills and help with emotional regulation to combat both mental health disorders and substance use issues.

For more information about RCA, search for it on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram or find Recovery Centers of America St. Charles on Facebook.