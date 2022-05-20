Geneva announces youth triathlon, Memorial Day Parade street closures

Geneva residents should plan accordingly for two Memorial Day weekend events that will temporarily close streets on the city’s west side and downtown, according to a news release from the city.

The MMTT Youth Triathlon race will be held at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital campus and surrounding roadways from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29. The following streets will be shut down to traffic during the event:

Williamsburg Avenue west of Randall Road

Fisher Drive north of Heartland Drive to Bricher Road

Bricher Road west of Camden Street to Peck Road

Delnor Hospital’s campus, 300 Randall Road, will be accessible from Keslinger Road. The Fisher Farms subdivision, west of Fisher Drive, will be open at Keslinger Road, Hartland Drive and Prairieview Drive.

Geneva police officers and race officials will assist residents living east of Fisher Drive, north of Williamsburg, in leaving or entering their street. Traffic control will attempt to limit the inconvenience as much as possible, but people should expect some delays while runners and bicyclists are on the roadway.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, the American Legion Fox River Geneva Post 75 will step off its annual Memorial Day Parade from the Geneva train station. The parade will feature the color guard, local veterans, city officials, Boy and Girl Scouts, Geneva High School Marching Band, military reenactors and Geneva public vehicles.

The procession will travel north on Third Street to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony will be held.

Third Street will be closed during the parade as will the intersection of State and Third. While the parade is short in duration, motorists are encouraged to use Route 31 as an alternate route.