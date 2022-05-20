Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach to open for the season on May 28

Hall Quarry Beach reopens on Saturday, May 28 to kick off Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial beginning of summer.

According to a news release from the Batavia Park District, it will feature all of the community’s favorite perks and amenities, in addition to swimming lessons and special summer events.

Season passes remain on sale at discounted, preseason rates through Friday, May 27. Last year’s season pass holders, who still have key fobs, may renew their passes online by logging into their park district accounts. For those without season passes, daily admission is $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents. Visit bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach for more information on passes and rates.

The Batavia Park District's Hall Quarry Beach will open for the 2022 season on May 28. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Summer makes a splash with Wacky Water Olympics, which is scheduled from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on June 13. This event features relay races and fun splash contests. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will serve tasty treats the entire family can enjoy.

Throughout the summer, sand volleyball courts will be open for pick-up games.

The Quarry’s concession stand will be open as it was before the pandemic, featuring a host of hot and cold food and beverage options. Also returning this summer are bouncy inflatables, the release stated.

The Quarry, 400 S. Water St., will open daily at noon, but season pass holders may enter at 11:30 a.m. each day to beat the crowds. Closing time will be 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Twilight hours, featuring a discounted rate of $4 for residents and $6 for nonresidents, are from 5-7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the event of inclement weather, the Quarry will close. To check on these weather updates, visit the Rainout Line on our website. Residents and visitors may sign up for email and text alerts after downloading the free app.

The Quarry closes for the season on Aug. 14.

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.