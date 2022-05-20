Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles police departments join forces for traffic safety initiative

Local police departments are teaming up in an effort to reduce crashes and enhance roadway safety through enhanced enforcement.

According to a news release, the Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles police departments will conduct additional selected location patrols during the week of Memorial Day.

From Monday, May 23 until Monday, May 30, police will focus their enforcement efforts on heavily traveled roadways.

The joint initiative announcement stated that the departments will be focusing their efforts on educating motorists and enforcing traffic laws as they relate to speed, distracted driving, seat belts and driving under the influence.

Each agency will implement an enforcement plan based on the individual needs of their communities. The Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles police departments are reminding all motorists to drive safely by following the rules of the road, avoid distracted driving and to allow more time to reach their destination during high-traffic times.