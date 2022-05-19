Kane County Animal Control offers drive-thru rabies vaccination, microchip clinic

Kane County Animal Control will host a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at 4060 Keslinger Road, Geneva.

Dog and cat owners can remain in their vehicle and let the staff and volunteers take care of the animal, according to a news release. Pet owners are asked to wear a mask.

The cost of a one-year rabies vaccine is $22 for neutered pets and $40 for non-neutered. Seniors receive a discounted rate of $10. Microchips are also available for $15. Cash, check, VISA and MasterCard are also accepted.

The clinic will run with two teams, each consisting of a doctor and staff, plus clerks to process paperwork and finances. The staff will leash the pet and transport them to the exam station. While the medical crew performs the exam and vaccinations, a clerk completes the rabies certificate and another handles payment, the release stated.

Future clinics are planned for August, September and October.