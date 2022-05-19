Geneva firefighters to test fire hydrants starting May 23

The Geneva Fire Department will be conducting water flow tests on city fire hydrants for two weeks starting Monday, May 23, according to a news release from the city.

The project, being done in cooperation with the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, June 3, weather permitting. Tests will be performed on hydrants throughout Geneva.

City utility customers might experience rust in the water during or immediately after the testing. The water is safe to drink, but residents are encouraged to let their faucets run for a few minutes if they notice any discoloration.

People are urged to limit their water use if possible and refrain from washing their clothes during testing hours to avoid staining from rusty water. In the event rusty water discolors clothing, residents should keep their laundry wet and purchase a rust-removing solution packet from a local retailer.

Hydrant flow testing provides valuable information on the water supply available for firefighting and also helps determine where upgrades to the water supply system may be needed.

For more information, call Geneva Fire Marshal Dustin Schultze or Fire Chief Mike Antenore at 630-232-2530.