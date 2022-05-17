Breaking: Metra traffic delayed in Geneva after a commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian

A Metra commuter train on the Union Pacific West line was stopped Tuesday morning in Geneva after fatally striking a woman, according to the city of Geneva and a Metra alert.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near Crissey Ave, according a city of Geneva alert. The train initially was scheduled to reach Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago at 7:20 a.m.

Trains in both directions were expected to be stopped for several hours, according to the alert. Metra commuters were encouraged to find alternate ways of getting to work.

Geneva’s Third Street and Western Ave. railroad crossing remained open to traffic, the city said.

An extra train was going to originate in West Chicago and make all stops into Chicago, Metra said on its website. For more information on delays, go to metra.com.

