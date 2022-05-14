State Sen. DeWitte to host Unclaimed Property Day on May 25 in St. Charles

State Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) is partnering with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to connect Illinoisians with more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property and cash from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Avenue.

“A few minutes of time could reap large rewards at this event,” DeWitte stated. “I hope to see a large turnout from residents of the 33rd Senate District at this free and convenient event.”

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be stopping by the event to greet visitors.

“One in four people who search the Treasurer’s Office ICash database discover property or cash they can claim,” DeWitte stated in the release. “The ICash counselors at this event can assist with a search and help people file claims.”

For additional information about this and other community outreach events from DeWitte, call his legislative office at 847-214-8245.