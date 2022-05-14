Batavia Boardwalk Shops to open May 20

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops will celebrate their grand opening weekend starting Friday, May 20 at 114 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia.

The season runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. All shops will be open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sundays 11 p.m.-4 p.m.

Nine new tenants will join one returning tenant for the third season of Batavia’s boardwalk-style shops. The tiny houses feature yearly rotating tenants, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

The 2022 businesses are:

Arlo.Hendrix : A children’s boutique offering clothing, accessories and toys that use eco-friendly and safe materials.

: A children’s boutique offering clothing, accessories and toys that use eco-friendly and safe materials. The Candy Stop : The ultimate candy experience which brings the candy store to you.

: The ultimate candy experience which brings the candy store to you. Charcuterie Studio : Ready to serve charcuterie boxes & boards, gifts & grazes.

: Ready to serve charcuterie boxes & boards, gifts & grazes. Dirty Clay and Co. : Handmade functional pottery & goods for everyday use.

: Handmade functional pottery & goods for everyday use. Earth Knots : Macrame and woven wall hangings, decor and lamps.

: Macrame and woven wall hangings, decor and lamps. Fox Valley Galleria of Wood : A collection of Fox Valley-based woodturners, selling handmade wares and returning for another season on the Boardwalk.

: A collection of Fox Valley-based woodturners, selling handmade wares and returning for another season on the Boardwalk. Hazelry : A women’s clothing store specializing in timeless wardrobe basics and handmade every day jewelry.

: A women’s clothing store specializing in timeless wardrobe basics and handmade every day jewelry. Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. : Hand-poured soaps, candles and plant-based beauty essentials including scrubs and laundry detergents.

: Hand-poured soaps, candles and plant-based beauty essentials including scrubs and laundry detergents. Wild West Baked Goods : Scandinavian bakery with a focus on local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

: Scandinavian bakery with a focus on local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Wonder & Wander: A toy store focused on promoting the importance of play.

According to the release, the Boardwalk Shops were designed to help house and foster small businesses, and create a place where shoppers might find their favorite, new local products. The shops serve as a type of “business incubator,” allowing owners to test the feasibility of their plans before signing a long-term lease or sinking their roots in Batavia.

“After the amazingly successful and supportive season that our Boardwalk Shops experienced the last two years, this year’s group is sure to see great success,” stated Beth Walker, executive director of Batavia MainStreet. “We are so excited to kick off the shopping season on the Boardwalk and hope to see everyone dedicated to the shop-local lifestyle down on the Boardwalk.”







