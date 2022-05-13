North Aurora police shoot dog after it attacks owner, child

North Aurora police officers Thursday afternoon were forced to shoot a dog after the dog attacked its owner and a 6-year-old boy.

They were transported to an area hospital before later being transferred to separate Chicago area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Police learned that while the dog was attacking the 6-year-old boy, the boy’s mother received injuries to her hands while freeing the boy. At that point the dog began attacking the owner, according to a news release from the North Aurora Police Department.

At 3:39 p.m. Thursday, North Aurora police officers were dispatched to a residence in 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora for a dog attack in progress. When officers arrived, the dog was attacking his owner inside the residence, which was locked at the time, according to the release.

With the help of North Aurora Fire Department personnel, police were able to help a 2-year-old boy escape through a bedroom window, the release said. He was not injured.

Then police broke through the front door to rescue the dog’s owner. At the same time, the garage door was breached and the dog appeared from around a corner covered in blood, the release said.

Because of a fear the dog would attack the officer as well as fire department personnel in the garage along with neighborhood onlookers, the officer fired four rounds from his duty pistol, striking the dog, according to the release. The dog retreated and was later found alive under a bed.

The dog was later removed by an Aurora Animal Control officer.