Geneva Viking Ship sets summer visit dates

The Geneva Viking Ship will be open for summer visits — docent-guided or self-guided — at 528 East Side Dr. in Geneva.

Tour dates will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 19, 25 and 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and from 10 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children aged 13-17 and free for children aged 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the door and online at vikingship.us/tours-of-viking. Only credit cards will be accepted.

The Viking is a life-size replica of the ship sailed from Bergen, Norway to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Visitors can learn about her construction, crew, voyage from Norway to Chicago, local history and significance.

The ship is maintained by Friends of the Viking Ship, a St. Charles-based nonprofit that works for the preservation, public display and permanent home for the ship.

For more information, call 331-248-1903, email viking1893@gmail.com or visit vikingship.us/events.