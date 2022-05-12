St. Charles Public Library to host 'Senior Housing 101' seminar

The St. Charles Public Library will host “Senior Housing 101″ with Rick Graffagna of Senior Solutions at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in the Huntley Community Room, according to a news release from the library.

The seminar will explain how to find senior properties, types of senior housing, funding, what to consider during a search and more.

Graffagna will also discuss financial strategies for older adults and caregivers beginning the search for future living arrangements. Senior Services is a family-owned and operated business focused on helping adults and families find the best and most suitable living and/or care arrangements. In addition, they are a resource and advocate helping provide or find answers to the most pressing senior-related questions.

For more information, call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.