May 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

Portion of Kirk Road closed in Geneva after car crash Wednesday afternoon

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency vehicle

Ambulance

Kirk Road is closed from Route 38 to Fabyan Parkway in Geneva after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the city of Geneva’s website, the Geneva police and fire departments responded to an accident between a car and semi-truck on Kirk Road south of Cherry Lane. One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries.

Kirk Road is expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area and use Route 25, Route 31 or Randall Road as alternate routes, the post stated.

Geneva