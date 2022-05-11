Portion of Kirk Road closed in Geneva after car crash Wednesday afternoon

Kirk Road is closed from Route 38 to Fabyan Parkway in Geneva after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the city of Geneva’s website, the Geneva police and fire departments responded to an accident between a car and semi-truck on Kirk Road south of Cherry Lane. One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries.

Kirk Road is expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area and use Route 25, Route 31 or Randall Road as alternate routes, the post stated.