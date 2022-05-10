League of Women Voters to host virtual candidate forum for judge elections

A coalition of northern Illinois chapters of the League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum May 17 focused on the Illinois Supreme Court and the Illinois Appellate Court judge seats in the Second District, according to a news release.

The Second Judicial District is comprised of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties.

The virtual forums will be conducted via Zoom at 7 p.m. on May 17. Members of the public may register to attend the virtual event here. The event will kick off with a special pre-recorded message from Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke.

Invitations were extended to Illinois Supreme Court judicial candidates Rene Cruz, Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, Nancy Rodkin Rotering, Mark Curran Jr., Susann Hutchinson, John Noverini and Daniel B. Shanes. Invitations were also sent to Appellate Court candidates Michael Cortina, Chris Kennedy and Erin Cartwright Weinstein.

Candidates who are selected by voters in the June 28 General Primary will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8. Members of the public who register in advance will have the opportunity to submit questions for possible inclusion.

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at https://illinoisvoterguide.org/.