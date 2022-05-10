Kane County to host confidential document shredding and paint collection event May 14

Kane County’s Recycling Program is hosting a free confidential document shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 14 at the Kane County Branch Court office at 540 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

According to a news release, shredding is offered for household documents bearing confidential information, and is offered to Kane County residents only — proof of residency is required. Quantity is limited to four banker boxes or equivalent per household or vehicle. Only bring documents that contain confidential information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license or passport numbers, bank account and credit card numbers and medical records. Addresses and phone numbers by themselves are not confidential.

Do not bring periodicals, magazines, junk mail, cash register receipts or other papers that do not contain confidential information, the release stated.

Liquid latex and primer will also be accepted, but do not bring oil-based paint or dried out latex paint. Oil-based paint must be disposed of as a household hazardous waste. Dried out latex paint can go in the trash. Empty paint cans can be recycled curbside. Most aerosols are accepted, empty or with residual material. Propane tanks and isobutene canisters under 16 ounces are also accepted, the release stated.

Costs for latex paint are $1 per quart, $3 per gallon, $5 per two gallon, $15 per five gallon bucket. Aerosols and isobutene containers are $1 each. Propane tanks are $3 each.

Participants are asked not to arrive before 8 a.m. or leave their vehicles. Follow all event signs and event personnel instructions. There is no event entry or egress via Prairie Street or the adjacent business parking lots. Traffic leaving the event will only be allowed to turn right onto Randall Road.







