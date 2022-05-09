River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles marks success of Project Daffodil 2021 and recognizes 2021 Golden Turtle Award recipients

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles recently celebrated the brilliant display of daffodils at Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles.

“What began as an idea in 2020 to bring smiles to the St Charles community during the first year of Covid has resulted in an absolutely brilliant display of spring color,” said John Rabchuk of the River Corridor Foundation in a news release. “Thanks to a concerted effort by hundreds of community volunteers we have now planted over 10,000 daffodils and Virginia bluebells along the western edge of Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles – and we plan to plant another 5,000 in the fall so people may have to wear sunglasses when driving/walking/cycling along the park next spring.”

The River Corridor Foundation is a nonprofit group, but all of its projects. such as Project Daffodil, are the result of collaborative efforts with community organizations and volunteers.

“Heinz Bros. Garden Center, the St. Charles Park District, Midwest Groundcover, the Pottawatomie Garden Club, the St. Charles Kiwanis Club and Shaw Media all played key roles in this project for which the entire community is very grateful.” Rabchuk said.

In addition to the daffodil blossoms, those in attendance enjoyed the expansive number of new sculpture on display in the park as part of the annual Park District’s Sculpture in the Park display.

The River Corridor Foundation announced the winners of the prestigious Golden Turtle Award recognizing outstanding contributions to the RCF mission of enhancing the St. Charles riverfront aesthetics and improving access to the Fox River for the broad community.

The Rev. Al Patten of the River Corridor Foundation awarded longtime St. Charles resident and landscape architect Jim Enck as the individual Golden Turtle Award.

Pictured are 2021 Golden Turtle Award winners J. Schrock, left, of Heinz Bros. Garden Greenhouse and Garden Center and Jim Enck, right, who was crowned ‘King of the Daffodils” for his efforts in creating Project Daffodil. (Photo provided by River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

“Jim’s contributions to the design and overall presentation of the numerous public art displays along the riverfront are well recognized throughout the community,” Patten said in the release. “He has touched the community in so many ways and this recognition is long overdue.”

The Golden Turtle Award for an organization was awarded to J. Schrock of Heinz Bros. Garden Center.

“Quite frankly, Project Daffodil exists due to the generosity and hard work of Heinz Bros. Garden Center and its local owner, J. Schrock,” Patten said. “He has been an outstanding partner in pulling Project Daffodil together.”

Attendees reviewed concept plan proposals for the Active River Project, which has regained some attention and discussion within St. Charles.

“This project was first proposed over 10 years ago as the direct result of a coordinated effort of RCF, the city of St. Charles, the St. Charles Park District and the Kane County Forest Preserve,” Rabchuk said. “Creating an active downtown riverfront has paid tremendous results in stimulating economic development, improving non-motorized mobility throughout the downtown area, creating opportunities for lifestyle recreational activities on and along the river and expanding the amount of open space in the central downtown area for communities across the country.”

Additional information is available at stcharlesactiveriver.org.

The RCF also asked attendees to volunteer for any of their annual projects such as Project Daffodil, the River Runs Through It free winter lecture series and the Fox River Clean-up Day in September.

Additional information concerning the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles is available at stcrivercorridor.org.



