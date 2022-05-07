Three taken to hospital after I-88 crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed Saturday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 tollway in Kane County.

All three people were said to have life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police with District 15 responded to the crash at milepost 113, west of state route 56 near Sugar Grove. The two westbound lanes were closed for the duration of the investigation.

According to a preliminary report released by the state police, both vehicles were westbound in adjacent lanes. The first vehicle sideswiped the second vehicle’s front driver’s side quarter panel and lost control. The first vehicle rolled over and one person was ejected.