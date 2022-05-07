State Sen. DeWitte, Rep. Ugaste host free shred event in St. Charles

State Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) and State Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) are hosting a free shred event and food drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the former St. Charles Police Station, 211 N. Riverside Ave.

“The shred truck provides residents with a safe and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents like old bank statements, tax documents and receipts and the food collection will benefit many families in need right here in the immediate area,” DeWitte stated in the release. “I’m looking forward to a large turnout at this popular annual event.”

Participants are asked to follow traffic signs and remain in their vehicles. Shred staff will unload cars. Nonperishable food items will be accepted and appreciated for the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For additional information, constituents can call DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245 or Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530.