Suspect in Elburn, LaSalle County sex assaults now held in Kane jail on $300K bond

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Kane County judge increased bond to $300,000 from a $50,000 recognizance bond for a Yorkville man accused of sexual assault, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Reginald B. Terry II, 22, of the 500 block of Heartland Drive, Yorkville, is now being held in the Kane County jail on that $300,000 bond. He would have to post $30,000 or 10% as bail in order to be released.

Terry was charged March 18 with six counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred at an Elburn apartment following a party, according to police and court records. Three are for sexual assault when the victim is unable to give consent and three are sexual assault under threat of force, court records show.

Kane County Associate Judge Divyan Sarang had set Terry’s bail at $50,000 and ordered him released from custody on his promise to appear in court, the release stated.

After Terry’s release, information came to light that Terry had a pending case in LaSalle County, the release stated. Terry was charged in LaSalle County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual relations with two teenaged girls.

Terry’s bond was set at $35,000 in that case. He was released after posting $3,500 or 10% and was free on bail in that case at the time of the alleged March 18 offense in Elburn, the release stated.

During a remote hearing on April 22, Judge John Barsanti granted Kane County prosecutors’ request to increase Terry’s bond.

Barsanti ordered Terry to surrender that day, and despite telling the court that he would, he didn’t. Barsanti then issued an arrest warrant and Terry surrendered April 28 at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.

The six charges against Terry are all Class 1 felonies, each punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 on each count or probation of up to four years.

Terry is scheduled to appear in court May 6, with a possible continuance for a hearing to consider a request from Terry to reconsider bail, according to court records.