Batavia United Way holding card drive for senior citizens

The Batavia United Way is hosting a card drive for senior citizens through May 13, according to a news release.

The community is asked to create cards of inspiring messages of joy and encouragement that will be shared with local senior citizens. Drop off locations are on the west side of Batavia at 100 N. Island Ave. (City of Batavia vestibule) and on the east side of Batavia at 321 E. Wilson St.

For more information, contact the Batavia United Way at info@bataviaunitedway.org or call 630-877-2780.