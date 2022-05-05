Batavia Parks Foundation’s ‘Peace on Earth’ campaign to raise funds to replace iconic bridge sign

The Batavia Parks Foundation has announced the launch of a new “Peace on Earth” campaign in partnership with Craig Foltos, owner of Foltos Tonsorial Parlor in Batavia, according to a news release.

The campaign funds will go toward the replacement of the current seasonal wooden “Peace on Earth” letters that hang on the Batavia bicycle-pedestrian bridge with permanent letters, featuring LED lighting to shine all year round.

A 2022 public campaign goal of $50,000 has already raised over $14,000 through early efforts of Foltos and Parks Foundation donations and sponsorships. The total cost of the project depends on the generosity of in-kind business donations and final installation plan costs. The target date for installation is the fall of 2023, depending on how quickly the goal is met, the release stated.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated so far to get this off the ground. Whether you bought a sweatshirt or chipped in what you could, everything adds up to establish Peace on Earth for future generations,” Foltos stated in the release.

The foundation’s “Play it Forward” promotion will also help raise funds for the “Peace on Earth” campaign. The public can purchase raffle tickets to win prizes, and in addition, the raffle ticket will have discounts for a variety of local businesses on the back. Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold, and winners will be drawn at Batavia’s “Pints by the Pond” new craft beer festival on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Parks Foundation table at River Rhapsody concerts, Batavia Farmers’ Market (June 11 pop-up), from Parks Foundation board members, daily from Foltos’ barbershop at 7 E. Wilson St., as well as online at https://www.BataviaParksFoundation.rallyup.com/peaceonearth.

Batavia “Play Partners” teaming up with the Parks Foundation for the promotion include: BOJ-E-BIKES, Mirus, Sturdy Shelter Brewing, Sidecar Supper Club, Katie O’Brien Photography, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, Batavia Park District, Funway, The Comedy Vault, and Pal Joey’s, the release stated.

“Whether you purchase a $20 ‘Play it Forward’ raffle & save ticket or you have the ability to be a major donor or sponsor, it will take all of us to assure Peace on Earth lights up in Batavia all year round,” stated Britta McKenna, president of the Parks Foundation.

Interested corporate sponsors and major donors of $1,000 of more should contact McKenna at brittawmckenna@gmail.com for additional information.

Those interested in donating to the “Peace on Earth” campaign can write a check to Batavia Parks Foundation and mail or drop off to 327 W. Wilson St. Batavia, IL. 60510.



