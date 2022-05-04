League of Women voters to host forum for U.S. Congressional 11th District Republican primary candidates

(Left to right) Candidates for the 14th Congressional District Anthony Catella, Jerry Evans, Ted Gradel, Catalina Lauf, James Marter and Sue Rezin participate in a past candidate's forum at the Batavia City Hall. The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. (Sandy Bressner)

A consortium of ten northern Illinois League of Women Voters organizations will host a forum at 7 p.m. May 11 for the candidates running in the June 28 General Primary for the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress in the 11th District, according to a news release.

The forum will be held at the Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. The forum will also be broadcast live on BATV’s Public Access Channel 17, and will be live streamed on BATV’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BATV1017) and uploaded to BATVs YouTube channel (http://youtube.com/user/BATV1017).

In addition, some of the local Leagues will be posting a recording of the forum to their respective social media channels following the event, the release stated.

“The forum on May 11 is focused on the General Primary race for this important office,” stated Patti Lackman, voter service chair of the LWV of Central Kane County. “The participants are running against each other for the Republican nomination. Whoever wins the General Primary on June 28 will compete against Democrat incumbent Bill Foster in November.”

Invitations to participate in the forum were extended to each of the candidates who will appear on the General Primary ballot. The candidates include Jerry Evans, Andrea Heeg, Catalina Lauf, Susan L. Hathaway-Altman, Mark Joseph Carroll and Cassandra Tanner Miller.

Questions for the candidates will include questions that have been submitted by the public.

“The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, issue-oriented organization with a long history of hosting candidate forums and providing other opportunities for citizens to learn about our political process. The organization never endorses candidates,” Lackman stated.

Here are some important dates to know for the upcoming 2022 General Primary:

· May 19: Early voting begins at permanent polling locations.

· June 12: Last day to register online.

· June 23: Last day to request vote by mail application.

· June 28: General Primary Election Day

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at https://illinoisvoterguide.org/, and the League of Women Voters of Naperville utilizes VOTE411.org as their voter guide.

Anyone wishing to find out more about this candidate forum or any other event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County can send an email to info@lwvckc.org.