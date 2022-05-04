Kane residents rally in Geneva to support abortion rights

GENEVA – About 75 people gathered on the Kane County Courthouse steps in Geneva late Tuesday afternoon to show their support for abortion rights – and to share their angst at news that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade by this summer.

Someone leaked a 98-page Supreme Court draft opinion that details legal arguments in favor of overturning the landmark abortion rights decision.

Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Amy Gehrke, said at a news conference Tuesday that, “Every abortion ... takes the life of an unborn child and puts that child at extreme risk for both emotional and physical trauma.”

Gehrke was also critical of the leak from the Supreme Court, calling it an “egregious act.”

The leak apparently galvanized reproductive rights advocates, prompting the rally in Geneva.

A crowd gathered on the steps of the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva during a rally in support of women’s rights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Wearing pink buttons proclaiming their support for choice, and some homemade signs, men and women stood in a cold spring wind taking turns speaking to the issue. Many – some of them candidates – urged support for Democrats who would pass national legislation to make abortion rights the law of the land, no longer subject to states’ restrictions.

State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, praised Illinois as a “beacon of reproductive freedom.”

“We are only as free as a woman seeking reproductive health care in another state,” Hirschauer said.

“But there are people all over the country who are not OK,” Hirschauer said. “We can’t stop at our borders, we have to push to codify Roe at the federal level. We have to raise our voices this election. This primary matters here in the state of Illinois – June 28. This is it. We knew these dominoes could fall. … My three kids woke up this morning with possibly less rights than they had when they went to bed.”

Bobbie Kocin of Lombard said she was there to support the reproductive rights of young women.

“Roe must be codified into law,” Kocin said.

Kim Tarver of Batavia said she was 10 when Roe v. Wade was decided.

“I’ll be 60 this year,” Tarver said. “I am so privileged that my entire reproductive life, I have had this right. And now it is being taken away from my daughters, my grandchildren.”

Geneva Library Trustee Arad Boxenbaum, a Democrat challenging incumbent State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, in the 83rd District, said he was there on behalf of his mother, who was at work, and for his trans non-binary sibling.

“Just to reiterate what Rep. Hirschauer said – there’s a primary coming up June 28. There’s a mid-term on Nov. 8. We need to elect pro-choice candidates on all levels,” Boxenbaum said.

Nancy Dawn Van Beest of St. Charles holds a sign in support of women’s rights during a rally in front of the Kane Courthouse in Geneva on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

He said on the federal level, voters should elect and re-elect pro-choice candidates “so that we can codify Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Griswold v. Connecticut … that have provided us with these rights.”

Planned Parenthood v. Casey was a 1992 decision that sustained abortion rights already decided in Roe v. Wade.

Griswold v. Connecticut was a 1965 decision that overturned an 1879 Connecticut law that banned the use of contraception. The court’s decision found in favor of the right of marital privacy against the state’s restrictions on contraception.

Boxenbaum said the same people fighting reproductive rights were also attacking the trans and LGBTQ communities.

“The government should not have any say over reproductive rights,” Boxenbaum said. “The government should not have any say over who can marry who.”

Geneva 4th Ward Alderwoman Amy Mayer spoke of her anger at the possibility of overturning Roe.

“I didn’t spend the day being emotional, I spent the day being really pissed off. I was really mad all day,” Mayer said.

“I’m about to turn 50 and Roe v. Wade also protected my freedom to choose, my freedom to regulate my own body, my whole life,” Mayer said. “That this could be happening as that period of time comes to a close is completely backwards and so infuriating. I can’t even imagine a world where this is happening. We’re supposed to be moving on to the next issues, not continually cycling through this issue. We’re all over it.”

Mayer said neither side is going to change their minds.

“We have to get this passed into law that women have the right to regulate their own lives,” Mayer said.

Carolyn Bird Salazar, a candidate for North Aurora trustee and chair of the Kane County Democratic Women asked the crowd, “What do we do next?”

“We have to work. We have to make phone calls. We have to write postcards. We have to canvass,” Salazar said. “Every little bit helps. Every little bit will help.”

Salazar urged the crowd to join Kane County Democrats, who meet the fourth Tuesday of the month, and the Kane County Democratic Women, who meet the first Wednesday of the month.

“Get out there and do something,” Salazar said. “The power is in the vote and the voice is in the vote.”

Stephanie Anthony, pastor at the Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva, said many denominations support reproductive rights.

“There are religious folks out there who believe … women have the ability to make decisions and discern and are wise about their own bodies and their own choices,” Anthony said. “There are a number of affirming and supportive religious communities here in the Fox Valley area.”

As she spoke, a woman walked past with her children and said, “How about adoption?”

Without missing a beat, Anthony replied, “Fantastic, one choice.”