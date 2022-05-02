Elgin Community College named semifinalist for academic excellence award

Elgin Community College is a semifinalist for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, a $1 million prize that honors colleges with outstanding performance in five areas — teaching and learning, workforce success and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, according to a news release.

The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.

The release stated that the award selection process began in October when the Aspen Institute invited 150 community colleges to apply, based on data showing strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer and equity.

Applications went to a selection committee of 16 higher education experts who reviewed extensive data and application narratives. The committee will next review interviews with leadership teams and narrow this selection of 25 semifinalists to 10 finalists, which will be announced in early June.

For more about the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, including the list of the 25 semifinalists, click here.