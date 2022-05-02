Batavia Public School District announces 2022 Hall of Honor inductees

Batavia Public School District 101 will welcome eight new inductees to its Hall of Honor on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Batavia Fine Arts Center, according to a news release.

Inductees were chosen from a list of individuals that were nominated in two categories — BHS Alumni and non-BHS Alumni-Special Recognition. Non-BHS alumni have been broken into two sub-categories, BPS101 Staff and Friends of BPS101, the release stated.

The 2022 Batavia High School inductees are Megan Reed (Class of 1982), Terry Cahill (Class of 1976), Pamela Foelske (Class of 1980), Dave Brown (Class of 1972), Johnny Mauer (Class of 1922) and David Shumway (Class of 2003).

The BPS101 Staff inductee is Mike Gaspari and the Friend of BPS101 inductee is Hugh Bone.

More information about the event and past inductees can be found at www.bps101.net/hall-of-honor.