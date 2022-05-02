Batavia Chamber honors Citizen of the Year, community members & organizations at Inspire 2022 Awards gala

When Daniel Hoefler learned he would be receiving Batavia’s Citizen of the Year award at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire 2022 Awards ceremony on April 28 at the Lincoln Inn, two words came to his mind.

“You’re grateful and you’re humbled,” he said. “I’m joining a very illustrious group of Batavians who have gone before me that I tremendously respect and admire, and in many ways provided the inspiration for me to do as much as I did in my volunteering with the community.”

While Hoefler may be quick to point out the achievements of past winners, his own resume is just as impressive. Hoefler has volunteered with the Batavia Rotary Club, the Batavia Historic Preservation and the Batavia Historical Society, of which he is currently president.

“The thing that kind of drove me was when I married a Batavia girl and moved here,” Hoefler said.

Hoefler, who is originally from Chicago, moved to Batavia in 1975. Hoefler said that the being part of a smaller community was an early motivator to begin volunteering.

“When I moved to Batavia, it was more of a hometown community feel than when you live in Chicago. Chicago’s a big place,” he said. “I got connected with people who asked if I could help out, and it began as simply as that.”

Hoefler first volunteered with the Batavia Bicentennial Committee, according to a press release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. In 1977 Hoefler was elected Third Ward Alderman.

Hoefler said another motivator for getting involved in the community was his work as an educator.

“I had 38 years in public education,” he said. “Thirty-six of them at the secondary school level as a coach, advisor, assistant principal, principal and department chair. I was union president. Then I worked for a couple years out at Waubonsee Community College at the end of my career, helping young people who were behind in credits.”

Batavia Mayor Jeffrey Schielke said Hoefler was active both in big picture planning and smaller tasks that might be overlooked.

“Dan Hoefler is a classic example of one of those people that is always seemingly ready to step forward at a moment’s notice and volunteer his time and efforts to enhance whatever the problem or the program or the idea is,” Schielke said.

Schielke said that Hoefler was a driving force on the Batavia Historic Preservation Commission when it was formed in 2002. As one of the original five members of the committee, Hoefler assisted in categorizing historic buildings within the city.

“Preserving, collecting cataloguing history has always been part of my life,” Hoefler said. “Bringing the stories to life is important to me.”

The ceremony also included the presentation of two Community Impact Awards, given to the Batavia Counselor’s Collaboration and Batavia resident Erin Cluts for the work both did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault with Community Impact Award Winner Erin Cluts at the Inspire Awards Event on April 28, 2022 at Lincoln Inn in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Cluts, who was recognized for her work booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for more than 100 local senior citizens, said the motivation came from wanting to help her own parents.

“I’m an ordinary person, not part of an organization that handles vaccines or anything like that,” Cluts said. “My sole purpose was to find vaccine appointments for my parents, and they were living in Cook County at the time so as soon as I heard about the Tinley Park convention center opening up I got right online and just lucked out and got them in on the very first day it opened.

“I posted that on Facebook and people asked ‘How did you do that? Any tips?’ One thing led to another, and I ended up getting a whole bunch of people scheduled for vaccines,” Cluts said.

Batavia Counselor’s Commission member Maria Kuhn said that the organization worked to bring together mental health organizations within Batavia to provide services to the community during the pandemic.

“Finding out what people needed and how we could help and educating the community. We did several town halls where we taught [attendees] how to prepare for the lockdown,” Kuhn said. “The second year we talked about, as we were beginning to come, how to manage that. There have been amazing people who have worked with me.”

Community Award Winner Maria Kuhn from Batavia Counselor's Collaboration with Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault at the Inspire Awards Event on April 28, 2022 at Lincoln Inn in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Kuhn said that one of the organization’s most successful projects was the creation of a manual of local mental health services.

“I was determined to take mental health organizations and finally put them in the limelight and say ‘come on guys, it’s time for us to step up,’” she said.

Other awards presented at the ceremony included the Spirit of Batavia Award, which was presented to the Batavia Community Band, and the Ambassador of the Year Award, given to the Jennifer Zack of Welcome Home Batavia.

Spirit Award Winner John Heath from Batavia Community Band with Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault at the Inspire Awards Event on April 28, 2022 at Lincoln Inn in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

“The Batavia Citizen of the Year award is a highlight of community life in Batavia,” Schielke said. “The people who have received it are all people I think the record would reflect are the ones who contributed far beyond what was expected to make life in Batavia higher quality.”

Scheilke said that the awards serve the dual purpose of recognizing those for their work within the community and inspiring others to volunteer.

“Dan [Hoefler] serves as one of the models of community giving,” he said. “Many people will see him in action and decide ‘Well if he can do it, I can do it too.’”