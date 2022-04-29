Six St. Charles breweries teaming up to create a beer, part of proceeds to benefit Tri-City Health Partnership

Six St. Charles breweries are teaming up for a good cause.

Pollyanna Brewing Company, Alter Brewing, 93 Octane Brewing, Broken Brix Winery Cidery, D and G Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company are collaborating together to create a beer. A portion of the sales will go to Tri City Health Partnership, which operates a free private, nonprofit medical and dental clinic at 318 Walnut St. in downtown St. Charles.

“It really was a way for us to come together to make a St. Charles only beer,” said Ryan Weidner, co-founder, president and CEO of Pollyanna Brewing Company. “We’re going to make it only in St. Charles and we’re going to serve it only in St. Charles.”

Tri City Health Partnership executive director Kim Lamansky is excited about the project, which she believes will help increase awareness of what the organization does.

“My goal is always the same – the more people know about us and the fact that we are here to help, everything else will fall in place,” she said. “It’s great. And it doesn’t matter if it’s $10 or $10,000. Everything helps. We’re grateful for any donation.”

The heavy citrus lager is set for release in mid-June after the brewing process at Riverlands is done. The beer will be served only in the taprooms at the six breweries.

Lagers take about 45 days to ferment, Weidner said.

“In mid-June, each one of the six breweries will have this on tap, where they can serve it in their space,” Weidner said. “We’d like this to be really a St. Charles exclusive concept that we would continue to roll out over the course of time. We’d like to build on this in the future. There’s a ton of great charities in town, so that helps. So this is batch one of something I think that we’re all pretty excited about.”

The St. Charles Business Alliance is helping in marketing efforts. And while he noted that the brewing industry can be competitive, Weidner said all the breweries working on the project are on the same page.

“It’s so collaborative that no one feels like it’s a competitive thing,” he said. “That’s what makes it a lot of fun. It’s brewed by St. Charles breweries for St. Charles and it benefits St. Charles. And we’re going to sell it in St. Charles.”

He noted that St. Charles has become a great place for breweries to set up shop.

“It’s a bit of a destination in Chicagoland,” Weidner said. “Not very many, if any, suburbs have as many breweries as St. Charles. I think we all kind of feel that we collectively built this craft beer destination.”







