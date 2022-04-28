Pollyanna Brewing, Flagship on the Fox given green light to continue using public spaces for outdoor dining

Like other communities, St. Charles started allowing restaurants to use public places for outdoor dining after their indoor dining options were altered because of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Pollyanna Brewing Company and Flagship on the Fox sports bar will be able to continue to use public spaces for outdoor dining. At the April 18 St. Charles City Council meeting, the majority of alderpersons approved a temporary license agreement for Pollyanna Brewing Company to continue to use eight parking stalls at the west end of a city-owned parking lot for an outdoor cafe.

The agreement will end Oct. 31. They also approved a temporary license agreement for Flagship on the Fox to continue to use a portion of Walnut Avenue for an outdoor cafe and for the temporary closure of Walnut Avenue from Riverside through Second avenues through Oct. 31.

Pollyanna and Flagship share the same building on Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles.

“During the course of the summer, we’ll be bringing back more information on the long-term usage of all these areas,” St. Charles Community Development Director Russell Colby told aldermen. “But this is kind of for the interim summer season.”

Voting “no” to both agreements was 2nd Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner.

“I will oppose this, not so much on the basis of using an amenity as much as the fairness issue,” Payleitner said during a discussion of the issue at the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting on April 11. “There are a lot of businesses that don’t have this option and to close down a street in and of itself is a bit of a public amenity too. So just based on that, I’m going to oppose this particular one.”

Third Ward Alderperson Todd Bancroft said while he understood Payleitner’s position, he disagreed.

“People select their location, they select where to put their business, and they should be afforded the opportunities that present themselves…To me, I don’t see this as a fairness issue at all,” he said.

Third Ward Alderperson Paul Lencioni said he would like to see a policy put in place.

“We have found something that’s really cool that adds a ton to our downtown, but we don’t have a policy,” he said at the April 11 meeting. “We have to develop some sort of policy. There might be other spots in our downtown and other places where this would be great.”







