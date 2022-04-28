COVID vaccine appointments available in May at Kane Vax Center

The Kane County Health Department will offer additional COVID vaccination appointments in May at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia.

According to a news release from the health department, the Kane Vax Hub, 501 N. Randall Road, will be open Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. All vaccines will be available for all groups, age 5 and older.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment at KaneVax.org. Anyone who needs assistance with appointments can call the Kane Vax line at 855-4-KANEVAX (855-452-6382). Check KaneVax.org for vaccination appointment availability.

To speed the check-in process, bring your vaccination card and a consent form for the vaccine you choose. Consent forms are available to download from KaneVax.org and KaneHealth.com.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The health department has identified more than 90 Kane County community partners that also provide COVID-19 vaccines. An updated list is available online at KaneHealth.com.

Businesses and community organizations can request a vaccination clinic at their site through the Illinois Department of Public Health at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html.

For additional information and current updates about COVID-19, visit the KCHD website at KaneHealth.com or call the health department at 630-208-3801 and select the COVID line.