Safely dispose of prescription drugs in St. Charles this Saturday

Northwestern Medicine is participating in the national Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

According to a news release from Northwestern Medicine, unused or expired prescription medications can be safely disposed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care in St. Charles, 2900 Foxfield Road, on the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road.

Sharp items and liquids will not be accepted at the drive-up location.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most common form of drug use in the country, the release stated.

Take Back Day is for community members, not for commercial organizations.

Find more information about safe medication storage and disposal at www.nm.org/safemeddisposal.