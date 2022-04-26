Kids, adults shave their heads to raise money for pediatric cancer research

Mark Hodges certainly wasn’t alone as he took a seat at Pollyanna Brewing Company in St. Charles on Sunday to get his head shaved.

Several of his family members also made the choice to get their heads shaved, including his brother and sister. They were among 32 people who had their heads shaved as part of Cal’s Angels Just Shave It! event. This is the second time he has participated in the event.

“This head shaving thing is a gas,” Hodges said. “I keep getting more and more people involved in shaving their heads. My brother’s here, my sister’s here and my nieces and nephews all got their head shaved. It worked out really well.”

Proceeds from the event will fund clinical trial research efforts for children fighting cancer in the Chicagoland area.

“That’s why this event is even more impactful for those getting their heads shaved,” Cal’s Angels president and co-founder Stacey Wahlberg said. “They know they truly are making a difference in the life of a child with cancer.”

The group was founded in 2007 after Wahlberg’s stepson, Cal Sutter, a South Elgin Little League all-star, lost his battle with acute myelogenous leukemia at the age of 13. The group’s mission is to grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer. Wahlberg said only 4% of what the government spends annually on cancer research is directed toward treating childhood cancer.

Hodges has known Cal’s Angels co-founder Tom Sutter, Cal’s dad, for 12 years. Participants raised money by asking family and friends to sponsor their head shaving, hair cutting or fundraising. The event raised $32,000, exceeding the group’s goal of $25,000.

Those who had 12 inches or more of hair cut off could donate their hair to the nonprofit organization Wigs For Kids. The donated hair will go directly to crafting free, custom-made hair replacement pieces for children suffering from pediatric cancer or other medical issues.

This is the second time Hodges has had his head shaved for Cal’s Angels. And he’s happy to do it, especially knowing that it will grow back.

“It’s been a lot of fun and Cal’s Angels is a great organization,” he said. “I just like to do a little bit to help out.”



