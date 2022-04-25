The Wayouts to perform ‘60s garage rock hits at The Venue

In performing the songs of bands like The Kinks and The Animals, the members of The Wayouts hope to convey the freshness and raw energy of their songs.

“These bands were figuring it out for the first time,” said The Wayouts guitarist and singer Brian McDonnell, who has called Batavia home for almost 20 years. “They were writing these songs in a style that nobody had ever done. They were inventing it. So what we try to do with it is kind of bring it back to that initial raw, rock ‘n roll spirit, where it’s four kids banging it out in a garage.”

The Wayouts will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Tickets are $12, available at The Venue’s website at themusicvenue.org.

This will be the band’s first appearance at The Venue since the start of the pandemic. The Wayouts will be back this summer performing several local shows, including at Windmill City Fest in Batavia in July.

The Wayouts formed in 2017. The band is dedicated to performing garage rock hits from the 1960s.

“I always had this idea to do a ‘60s garage band,” McDonnell said. “It just sounded great from the minute we first got together.”

The band proved to be popular from the get-go.

“Pretty much right out the gate we had some festivals and we were just kind of off and running right away,” he said. ‘We realized there was really a market for this. We realized people like this music and that we could do it pretty well.”

McDonnell’s mother grew up on bands like The Kinks, The Animals and The Dave Clark Five.

“As a kid, she would listen to their songs,” he said. “Some of those songs are so great and everybody knows them.”

McDonnell likes to see the reaction from people attending their shows.

“It lends to a really good party,” he said. “It lends to a lot of dancing and a lot of screaming and shouting,” he said.

McDonnell, who is 45, first picked up a guitar when he was a youngster and has been in several bands over the years. The ages of the members in The Wayouts range from 37 to 45.

“All of this music is older than us,” he noted. “I never wanted to be part of a cover band, honestly, just because I think it’s kind of boring. But this music still feels original because we’re doing a really unique slice of 1960s music that you really don’t get anywhere else. And the music is so good that I don’t think we’d ever get tired of playing it.”



