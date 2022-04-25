Elburn to host Arbor Day tree-planting celebration this Saturday

The village of Elburn is hosting an Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Elburn Station Community Park, 714 E. Keslinger Road.

According to a news release from the village, local officials, the Tree Board, Park Commission, the Cub Scouts, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and others will be planting a tree in the park. There will be a short ceremony reading the Arbor Day proclamation, Joyce Kilmer’s famous poem about trees, and an explanation of the importance of Arbor Day.

The release states that the village has qualified as a Tree City USA this year for the 23rd consecutive year. The Tree City USA program is a nationally sponsored certification program created and managed by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.

According to the release, the Arbor Day Foundation cites there are seven important reasons to plant trees: they conserve energy, they help clean the air, they provide habitat for songbirds, they can increase your home’s value, they help keep our rivers and streams clean, they fight global warming and they enhance the aesthetics of the community.

Doty Nurseries LLC, of Maple Park, the donated this year’s Arbor Day Tree, the release stated.