State Rep. Dan Ugaste to host spring photo contest for constituents

State Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) is hosting the “Beauty of the Fox River Valley” spring photo contest in the 65th District.

According to a news release, this contest invites 65th District constituents to grab their cameras or phones to capture the natural beauty of the district in the heart of the Fox River valley.

“We are fortunate to have such spectacular natural beauty in the 65th District,” Ugaste stated in the release. “With the Fox River, scenic prairies, and forest preserves that connect us with nature, our communities offer endless inspiration for photographers of all skills to capture. I encourage constituents to participate and I look forward to seeing what springtime looks like through your eyes.”

Submissions for this contest are due on Tuesday, May 31 by 11:59 p.m. Participants must live in the 65th District and submissions must be photos taken in the 65th District. Submissions can be emailed to ugaste@ilhousegop.org and only high resolution photos are requested.

There are no limits to how many submissions can be entered. Participants are asked to include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number and where the photo was taken.

The winning photo will be displayed in Rep. Ugaste’s Springfield and St. Charles offices. The winning photographer will be invited to an unveiling at Rep. Ugaste’s St. Charles office. The winning photo will also be displayed on Rep. Ugaste’s website and Facebook page.