Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital celebrates volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital volunteer Ivory Daniels said he couldn’t wait to return to his role at the hospital after being sidelined, along with hundreds of other volunteers, because of the pandemic.

Daniels had been volunteering two days a week in the Interventional Radiology Laboratory for several years before the pandemic hit in March of 2020 and volunteer opportunities were temporarily suspended. Daniels, a North Aurora resident, was able to return to his role helping hospital staff and visitors in August of 2020, and said he couldn’t be more excited to be back at his post.

“I missed it,” Daniels, 63, said about not being able to volunteer during the early months of the pandemic. “I was ready to come back. I look forward to volunteering here and doing what I can to help somebody. If I can help make somebody’s life easier, a doctor or a nurse or a technician, I’m here to do that.”

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital nurse Elena Flores works with volunteer Ivory Daniels. (Northwestern Medicine)

Daniels and all of the hospital volunteers were celebrated this past week during National Volunteer Week (April 18-24). Volunteers were gifted with a basket of goodies, including a mug, chocolates and personal “thank you” notes.

Kelli Bender, volunteer services coordinator at Delnor, said that every year, the hospital does something special to recognize its volunteers.

“Our volunteers are extremely dedicated,” she said. “They give their all and we’re so incredibly grateful. They are valuable members of the team, and I always tell them that they’re not just a volunteer; they’re a vital member of our team. These volunteers come forward, and I want them to be fulfilled.”

Donna Scott of Batavia is another long-time volunteer at Delnor. The 76-year-old volunteers once a week as a messenger, picking up and dropping off medical records throughout the hospital, as well as occasionally delivering gifts or flowers to patients’ rooms. Like Daniels, she said that she was ready when volunteers were allowed to return.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital volunteer Donna Scott delivers flowers during a shift. (Northwestern Medicine )

“There was never a question of me not going back,” she said. “The staff is always so appreciative of what I’m doing, even though it’s not much. It means a lot of know you’re doing something worthwhile.”

Bender said that before the pandemic, Delnor had 400 volunteers, but that number is now down to about 150. She said that many of the volunteers are retirees, and some still aren’t ready to come back. She said that the volunteer program is currently “rebuilding.”

“There were volunteers who wanted to come back, and others who aren’t sure, which is fine,” she said. “Our goal when bringing people back is to make sure they feel comfortable and have the resources they need. When the volunteers weren’t here during COVID, they were genuinely missed. Not only are they helping hands, but just their presence and smiling faces were missed. They’re a bright light.”

The hospital is currently accepting more volunteers, especially those with daytime availability, in a variety of positions. After filling out an application and undergoing a background check and health screening, volunteers attend an orientation and are trained for their assigned posts.

Bender said that volunteers are asked what their interests are so she can place them in a role where they can thrive.

“We have a variety of roles — some are more patient focused, while others are more behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s [the volunteer’s] choice what role they’re in. Our volunteers are amazing — they each bring their own talents and stories and want to give back in some way.”

Ivory said he “cannot emphasize enough” the reward he gets from volunteering at Delnor.

“I enjoy the social aspect of volunteering, but I’m here to serve and will do whatever they need me to do. It’s the experience of a lifetime,” he said.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Anyone interested in volunteering at Northwestern Medicine should go to the website and fill out an application.



