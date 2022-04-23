Leader of Geneva-based CASA Kane County resigns after 15 years

GENEVA – Gloria Kelley, the executive director of CASA Kane County for 15 years, resigned April 22, officials said.

In an email, Deputy Director AnnMarie Fauske said the organization accepted Kelley’s resignation “with appreciation.”

“The organization wishes her well as we continue our mission to serve abused and neglected children in Kane County,” Fauske’s email stated. “Interim Executive Director Dan Dzikowicz will be filling in until a search is completed by the Board of Directors.”

Attempts to reach Kelley for comment were unsuccessful.

CASA – which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate – is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that advocates for abused and neglected children within the county’s juvenile court system.

Its volunteers advocate for children in abuse, neglect and private guardianship cases within the juvenile court system, according to its website, casakanecounty.org.

Kelley has been executive director since 2007, according to the website.

The organization has hosted Hands Around the Courthouse in Geneva every April since 2003 to highlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The organization is headquartered at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva.

Also according to its website, it relied on 250 trained volunteers to represent 554 children in juvenile and probate courts in 2021. This represented 10,654 volunteer hours.

The children ranged in age from birth to 21-year-olds, ready to live independently.

According to CASA Kane County’s 2020 IRS filing as a 501c3 charity, Kelley was being paid $262,812 and $7,298 in other compensation.

Also according to the 2020 IRS filing, the agency has 24 employees.