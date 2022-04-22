April 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

St. Charles Women’s Club to host ‘Rock a Thon’ fundraiser this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network
Silent auction prizes from the St. Charles Women's Club's 2019 spring fundraiser are shown here. The club's spring fundraiser returns this year on April 23 at Alibi Bar in St. Charles after a two-year hiatus.

Silent auction prizes from the St. Charles Women's Club's 2019 spring fundraiser are shown here. The club's spring fundraiser returns this year on April 23 at Alibi Bar in St. Charles after a two-year hiatus. (St. Charles Women's Club)

The St. Charles Women’s Club’s spring fundraiser returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, April 23 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Alibi Bar, 12 N. 3rd St., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Lazarus house, CASA Kane County and the club’s Sherry Costello Scholarships.

The event will feature live music from Gallery and InSession, as well as a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets in advance will be $30 and $35 at the door.

For tickets in advance, visit https://eventbrite.com/e/rock-a-thon-tickets-273941254667.

The St. Charles Women’s Club supports the community by offering scholarship opportunities and partnering with charitable local organizations, the release stated. Additional information about the club can be found at http://www.stcharleswomensclub.com.

Kane County