St. Charles Women’s Club to host ‘Rock a Thon’ fundraiser this weekend

The St. Charles Women’s Club’s spring fundraiser returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, April 23 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Alibi Bar, 12 N. 3rd St., St. Charles, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Lazarus house, CASA Kane County and the club’s Sherry Costello Scholarships.

The event will feature live music from Gallery and InSession, as well as a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets in advance will be $30 and $35 at the door.

For tickets in advance, visit https://eventbrite.com/e/rock-a-thon-tickets-273941254667.

The St. Charles Women’s Club supports the community by offering scholarship opportunities and partnering with charitable local organizations, the release stated. Additional information about the club can be found at http://www.stcharleswomensclub.com.