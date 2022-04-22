St. Charles water, sewer rates to increase to pay for capital improvements

St. Charles residents will see their water and sewer rates go up after June 1 to pay for capital improvements.

Alderpersons on Monday approved a 12% increase in water rates and monthly customer charges and a 5% increase to the sewer rates and monthly customer charges. There also will be an increase in the monthly EPA compliance fee from $2.45 to $2.75 that was previously implemented to fund treatment plant improvements required by new standards.

As St. Charles finance director Bill Hannah told alderpersons, the rate increases generally are based on the recommendations contained in the 2019 water and sewer rate study.







