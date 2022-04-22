Moka coffee shop planned for Batavia’s west side

A Moka coffee shop could open on the west side of Batavia if the city council approves a conditional use permit for a drive-through.

It would be the second Moka in Illinois. The Wisconsin-based chain has 12 shops in Wisconsin and four shops in Minnesota.

Miller Coffee Property LLC has owned a Moka shop for several years on Route 31 in North Aurora.

The Batavia one would be a 1,121-square-foot building with 14 parking spaces on a curved 1.6-acre site. There would be drive-up and walk-up windows. There will not be any indoor seating.

Orders would be taken by workers, not through a speaker.

To the east are houses. To the west are Taco Bell, Arby’s and Burrito Parrilla restaurants and a Shell gasoline station.

He expects to be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“This isn’t just an investment for us. It’s our hobby for the rest of our days most likely,” owner Scott Miller, who lives in Batavia, told the commission.

The plan commission unanimously approved the permit and the store’s design. The city council committee of the whole will review it on May 3.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220421/moka-coffee-shop-planned-for-batavias-west-side