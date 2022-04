The Friends of the St. Charles Public Library will host a used book sale from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles.

The book sale will include paperbacks, hardcovers, CDs, DVDs, videos, audiotapes and more. Shoppers are invited to stock up for fall reading at bargain prices.