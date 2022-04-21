Geneva’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force to hold listening session April 27

Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force will be hosting a community listening session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Geneva City Hall Council Chambers, 109 James St.

According to a news release, the task force has developed a mission statement, identified 10 key areas of focus and met with various advocacy groups. The focus areas include city practices, community policing, youth, housing, public engagement, senior citizens, ADA accessibility, gender/sexual orientation, economic empowerment and partnerships. The task force was created in 2021.

The next step is gathering public input from Geneva residents and community stakeholders during the April 27 listening session, the release stated.

People also can register to participate virtually if they are unable to attend the session in person. A confirmation email containing instructions on how to join the webinar will be sent after registration.

In addition to the listening session, the task force will be conducting other public engagement events during the summer and developing a community survey. The task force plans to bring in a facilitator to take the feedback and findings to help formulate a recommended action plan that will be presented to the Geneva City Council in 2023.

Through the development of the city’s 2025 Strategic Plan and in subsequent goal-setting meetings, the city affirmed its commitment to ensuring Geneva is one that is open, inclusive, and welcoming to all individuals regardless of age, gender, race, culture, sexual orientation, religion or abilities, the release stated.

More information about Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.