Batavia, Geneva children’s book authors to host ‘Books and Brunch’ fundraiser to help families impacted by war in Ukraine

A group of Kane County children’s authors are teaming up with the Kiwanis Club of Batavia to host “Books and Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva.

The event will raise money for ChildAid of Eastern Europe, which provides aid and support to children and families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

According to a news release, authors Donna Fatigato, Bonnie Baumgartner and Theresa Fontana of Batavia, along with Mike Schrettenbrunner and his two daughters/authors, Leni and Libby, of Geneva, will host the family-friendly event that will include breakfast, children’s activities, readings by the authors, raffles, a silent auction and a cash bar.

The release states that the Kiwanis Club of Batavia is working with the group to collect the donations and ticket sales. The club will keep 15% of the event’s proceeds to help fund its K-Kid clubs in local schools, while the other 85% will go directly to ChildAid of Eastern Europe.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $15 for children, or $100 for a family of four, and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

To donate a raffle prize or to sponsor a table at the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/304219708337, or to make a direct financial donation, visit https://bataviakiwanis.square.site/.



