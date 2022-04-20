Batavia Fine Arts Center to host ‘HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis’

Colin Mochrie, the star of the long-running “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” joins forces with master hypnotist Asad Mecci, for “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis,” Thursday, April 21 at the Batavia Fine Arts Center, according to a news release.

Tickets for Thursday’s live show, which combines hypnosis and improv, can be purchased at bataviafineartscentre.org.

The show begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five, and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them--while they are under hypnosis, the release stated.

Thirty volunteers are needed to fill 20 stage seats. Those interested in participating in the interactive show must sign-up in advance through the venue. Volunteers must present proof of full vaccination to participate on stage or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show, the release stated.

For more information please visit hyprov.com.