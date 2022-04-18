Kiwanis Club of Batavia to host pasta dinner fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser returns Thursday, April 28 after a two-year hiatus as the all-new Pasta Dinner.

According to a news release, this year’s dinner will be held at Pal Joey’s, 2030 Main St., Batavia, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

There are five meal choices ranging from classic spaghetti and fettucine Alfredo to those including chicken, meat sauce and meatballs. All meals include a side salad and garlic bread.

(Kiwanis Club of Batavia)

Timed to-go tickets can be ordered at localconnectllc.com/pastadinner, with a limited number of slots available in 30 minute increments. Prices range from $12 to $16.

Guests can also dine inside the restaurant and order off the Kiwanis special menu.

The funds raised during the Batavia Kiwanis Pasta Dinner will assist in the club’s mission to serve the children of Batavia, in particular through the Youth Service Leadership Programs at all eight public schools in Batavia, the release stated.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia has been serving Batavia since 1978. Currently the club sponsors eight youth service leadership programs in the Batavia school district; a Key Club at Batavia High School, a Builder’s Club at Rotolo Middle School and K-Kids Clubs at all six elementary schools.

Batavia Kiwanis is also the sponsor of the annual Kiwanis Kids Tent at the Batavia Farmers’ Market. Every Saturday from late May through October, the Kids Tent has various hosts from around the community with a fun and free activity for children to enjoy while they shop the market with their families, the release stated.

Kiwanis Club of Batavia meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Pal Joey’s from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on becoming a Kids Tent host, membership information, or Pasta Dinner information, contact Kiwanis60510@hotmail.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/batkiwanis.