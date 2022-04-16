Pottawatomie Garden Club to plant perennials in downtown St. Charles May 18

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will be planting flowers in downtown St. Charles on May 18, as part of its goal of maintaining the perennial area along the river corridor, according to a news release from the club.

Club members will be working along the bridges and the Municipal Center.

The club, which welcomed 19 new members April 11, meets the fourth Monday every month from March through October. Meetings are held at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave, at 11:30 a.m. Each month a guest speaker will deliver a program followed by a business meeting.

For more information about the garden club go to pottagardenclub.org .