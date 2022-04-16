Arcada Theatre to host forum on fentanyl, synthetic drugs featuring Kane coroner, sheriff

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles will host a free forum on fentanyl and other synthetic drugs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.

The event will cover information about the deadly drug, and include a panel featuring Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, Nate Lanthrum from Lighthouse Recovery and Dr. Stephen Holtsford of Lighthouse Recovery and Recovery Centers of America.

Russell will discuss fentanyl and opioid overdose statistics in Kane County, while Hain will talk about law enforcement’s role, as well as the Lighthouse Recovery Program and Way-Out Program.

Holtsford will provide information on what fentanyl is and its effects on the body, while Lanthrum will discuss addiction and recovery.

Narcan training and free fentanyl testing strips will be available after the presentation.

The event is sponsored by Chris Walk Against Substance Abuse. Call Vicki Foley at 630-802-1868 or Anita Lewis at 331-257-8216 for more information.