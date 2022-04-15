Batavia’s music education program receives national recognition for eighth time

Batavia Public School District 101 has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The district is one of only 22 districts in Illinois to receive the designation this year, according to a news release.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs, the release stated.

Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the designation, Batavia answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for music programs. Responses were then verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

The award recognizes that Batavia is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act which was often criticized for an overemphasis on testing while leaving behind subjects such as music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children, the release stated.