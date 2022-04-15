Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Kane Vax Hub as cases up throughout Illinois

Additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available through April at the Kane Vax Hub, 501 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

According to a news release from the Kane County Health Department, the site will be open Wednesday, April 20 and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These clinics are for individuals 12 years old and older. No pediatric does will be available.

This is in addition to the currently scheduled clinic on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. All vaccines will be available for all groups, age 5 and older.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Thursday that COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising in many areas of the state and the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities and staying up-to-date on their vaccination status.

“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”

In Kane County, the current rate of infection is 13 cases per 100,000 residents.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment at KaneVax.org. Persons requiring assistance with appointments are encouraged to call the Kane Vax line at 855-4-KANEVAX (855-452-6382). Check KaneVax.org for vaccination appointment availability.

All three COVID vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen, are available to all at the Kane Vax Hub.

To speed the check-in process, make sure to bring your vaccination card and a consent form for the vaccine you choose. Consent forms are available to download from KaneVax.org and KaneHealth.com.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

KCHD has identified more than ninety Kane County community partners that also provide COVID-19 vaccine. An updated list is available online at KaneHealth.com.

Businesses and community organizations can request a vaccination clinic at their site thru the Illinois Department of Public Health at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html.