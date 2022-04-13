Wayne officials eye possible tax hike to pay for police department

WAYNE – Wayne residents may have to consider a property tax rate increase on the November ballot if they want to maintain a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department.

After a recent town hall meeting, officials said the majority of residents want the village to maintain its own police department.

“We are hoping to have an idea (about a referendum) by July,” said Public Safety Director Tim Roberts – who will be the new police chief once the current Chief John Naydenoff retires at the end of April.

Wayne has 2,700 residents and six square miles. Kane County property tax records for 2020 show that the village tax rate is 0.552050 per $100,000 equalized assessed valuation.

Its police department has a budget of $1.8 million with 11 part-time officers, Roberts said.

So far, the village has made job offers for two full-time patrol officers, he said.

The other two full-time police employees are himself and Cmdr. Steve Abruzzo, Roberts said.

“What is an appropriate level of staffing? That’s one of the things I’m working on in the next few months to see if a tax hike is needed.,” Roberts said.

The research is to see if they can avoid a referendum and still have that right level of coverage – and be safe, he said.

“We are trying to be responsible with that. The idea of going to referendum for a tax increase we take very seriously,” Roberts said. “We’re not looking to grow this to unreasonable size, we want to be frugal and responsible with taxpayers’ money and do something we can do safely and protect our staff.”

Wayne has contracted with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office to provide overnight coverage for the village, but Roberts said that is temporary.

“We plan to go back to 24-hour coverage with Wayne officers,” Roberts said. “Our goal is to increase the full-time staff, supported with part-time staff. What the numbers will be – that’s what we will be trying to determine in the next few months.”

Roberts said it would not be feasible for the village to contract with the county for full coverage because the county also faces staff shortages.

“And residents appreciate the level of comfort in knowing their officers personally,” Roberts said.

Roberts started in Wayne on March 7, following his retirement after 26 years at Bloomingdale where he was a deputy chief. Abruzzo had also retired last July after 31 years at Bloomingdale – that is until Roberts called him.

“I roped him out of retirement,” Roberts said.