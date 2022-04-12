April 12, 2022
Batavia Depot Museum celebrating Preservation Week

By Shaw Local News Network
Batavia Depot Museum is celebrating Preservation Week this week to inspire residents to preserve community, family and personal history as well as local museum and library collections, according to a news release from the Batavia Park District.

The museum will host several unique events on Friday and Saturday, beginning with Cheers Through the Years, a pub crawl through some of Batavia’s best old gin joints, from 7 to 9 p.m. April 15. The event allows individuals to learn the history behind some of Batavia’s old bars and saloons and sample some specials designed for the event. Participants may join a guided tour or venture out on their own after picking up a map and wristband between 7 and 8 p.m. at the Depot Museum, 155 Houston St.

The fee for the event is $10 per person and is open to those 21 years and older.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, a tour of Batavia’s century-old buildings will explore some hidden history in areas typically not viewed by the public. Visitors may pick up a map at the Depot Museum and explore on their own or travel by trolley to those locations. An all-day trolley pass is $20. For this tour, participants must take nothing but photographs and leave nothing but footprints.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the museum will host the Artifact Petting Zoo. A special selection of items can be held or touched to experience the different ways that pieces can degrade through time. A rusted-over battery jar and half a dozen unidentified bovine bones will be some of the touchable artifacts.

To register for the pub crawl and adventure tour, go to bataviaparks.org/special-events and click on “Register Here”. The Artifact Petting Zoo is a free event, but monetary donations will be accepted at the museum.

